VIDEO: Deputies investigate trend of boat thefts in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of boat and boat motor thefts in Winter Haven and Lake Wales.

Detectives released surveillance video of a suspect who allegedly stole a boat from Breeze Way on July 25. In the video, an unidentified person can be seen driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee to and from the crime’s location.

The unknown suspect is one of many people suspected of stealing boats in the Winter Haven and Lake Wales areas. Authorities in Polk County are currently investigating nearly 20 different boat and boat motor thefts in those cities, many of which occurred in boaters’ front yards.

In most of these cases, the boats should have been protected by a trailer lock in the hitch, but deputies say the thieves were able to cut through the lock in the hitch, hook the trailer up to their vehicles and drive away with the boat. In other cases, thieves would rip out the boat’s motor and leave the boat in place, according to detectives.

Now detectives are looking for the suspects in connection with these thefts. Anyone with information on their identities has been asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-tips or log onto http://www.p3tips.com to submit your tip online, where anonymity is guaranteed.

