VIDEO: 3 rescued from malfunctioned bungee ride at county fair

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — A crew rescued several people stuck on a county fair bungee jump ride – and it was caught on camera.
According to NBC News, three people, one of which was hanging upside down, were rescued from a bungee ride at the Ventura County Fair in California.
Witnesses say the ride malfunctioned leaving two people high in the area in a bungee cage while a third man was stuck hanging upside down about 30 feet in the air.
The man was hanging halfway between the ground and the platform for about 30 minutes before firefighters using an aerial ladder rescued him.
The two people in the cage were lowered to the ground using rope.
None of the three was injured in the incident.
Witnesses say at one point the hanging man appeared to be doing crunches.
