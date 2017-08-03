VIDEO: 3 rescued from malfunctioned bungee ride at county fair

By Published: Updated:

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — A crew rescued several people stuck on a county fair bungee jump ride – and it was caught on camera.

According to NBC News, three people, one of which was hanging upside down, were rescued from a bungee ride at the Ventura County Fair in California.

Witnesses say the ride malfunctioned leaving two people high in the area in a bungee cage while a third man was stuck hanging upside down about 30 feet in the air.

The man was hanging halfway between the ground and the platform for about 30 minutes before firefighters using an aerial ladder rescued him.

The two people in the cage were lowered to the ground using rope.

None of the three was injured in the incident.

Witnesses say at one point the hanging man appeared to be doing crunches.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s