Uber, Lyft drivers in Tampa to charge more for airport pickups

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Aviation Authority at Tampa International Airport voted unanimously Thursday in favor of new rules that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to charge more to pick you up from the airport.

It will now cost travelers an extra $3 to catch a ride from both ride share services at Tampa International Airport. And over the next two years, the fee is expected to jump to $5, the board decided.

The decision was met with mixed reactions. News Channel 8 spoke with Thomas Halsnik, the owner of Black Pearl Limousine who worries the fee change will cost him thousands. He also thinks it will make business at the airport less competitive. He points out that the new fee will cost customers more than what they pay for at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International airports.

“We use public parking lots. We use public roadways. We use public curbside. There is no special accommodations taxis pay a higher price because they have their own staging area they have their own pick up area they have those accommodations. We don’t have anything,” says Halsnik.

The fee will be added to every ride from the airport, starting at $3. That charge is expected to increase by one dollar every year for the next two years.

News Channel 8 has reached out to both Uber and Lyft to see exactly how they plan on charging customers for airport pickups.

Uber released the following statement regarding the matter:

Uber will continue to work with airport officials to ensure that Tampa Bay residents and visitors have an affordable transportation option available to them at TPA. The fees being considered in 2018-2019 are amongst the highest in the country. Throughout the next year, we will push for a fee structure that more closely reflects what other major airports in Florida have in place.”

We’re still waiting on a response from Lyft.

