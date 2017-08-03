Trump to hold campaign rally in West Virginia

FILE - In this July 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will reach for an emotional and political boost at a campaign rally late Thursday in West Virginia.

Trump has been holding campaign-style events on friendly turf to get out of Washington and recharge in front of boisterous supporters.

West Virginia voted overwhelmingly for Trump last year, and Thursday’s event in Huntington follows recent policy announcements liked by Trump’s conservative base. Trump recently announced a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military. He also endorsed legislation that aims to slash legal immigration to the U.S.

The event also follows recent shake-ups on the White House staff, including the ouster of Trump’s chief of staff and of his newly hired communications director.

Trump held a campaign rally last week in Ohio.

