‘Sugardaddy’ seeking ‘sugarbaby’ banned from Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, “Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby.”
Volusia County Beach Safety Capt. Tammy Marris says officials are making Richard Basaraba stay off the beach and off walkovers six months for violating an ordinance that prohibits soliciting on the beach.
Basaraba tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal he’s “devastated” by what he considers an overreaction.
A 16-year-old girl told officials Basaraba handed her 18-year-old friend a card Saturday that featured a picture of a young woman sitting on an older man’s lap. It also included an email address.
Basaraba says he threw out the business cards and deleted the email account and a Facebook account where he posted pictures of women in bikinis.
