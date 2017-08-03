Storm tears part of roof off Sun City home

SUN CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A storm tore the roof off a home in Sun City Thursday afternoon.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, power lines were downed and the roof was blown off the unoccupied home at 3:35 p.m.
The damage occurred at 807 August Drive.
No one appears to have been injured in the weather incident.
