Storm tears part of roof off Sun City home

SUN CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A storm tore the roof off a home in Sun City Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, power lines were downed and the roof was blown off the unoccupied home at 3:35 p.m.

The damage occurred at 807 August Drive.

No one appears to have been injured in the weather incident.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters