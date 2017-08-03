St. Pete Beach residents, businesses asked to limit washing clothes, dishes

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Pete Beach wants residents to limit washing clothes and dishes to take pressure off the city’s sewer system, which is operating with one less pump.

The city’s sanitary sewer pipe system is full due to heavy rain last week.

Pumps have been working at full capacity, but are having a problem moving an increased volume of sewage through the pipes.

The city said that one pump has failed, which leaves only one working pump. The city is coordinating an emergency installation of a second pump. The city says the second pump is large and will take between 6 and 8 hours to install.

To help take some of the pressure off the sanitary sewer system, the  city is asking residents and businesses to curtail the use of any activity that adds water to the sanitary sewer system. This includes washing dishes and clothing. The request to curtail water use is in effect until 5 pm on Thusday.

