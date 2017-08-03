ShotSpotter leads Hillsborough deputies to man’s body

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A ShotSpotter alert led Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies to a male who was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

The ShotSpotter activation went off at 2:38 a.m. in the area of 1500 143rd Ave. E.

The ShotSpotter determined that 3 rounds had been fired in the area.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a male who was deceased from a gunshot wound at 1603 143rd Ave. E.

The sheriff’s office will release the victim’s identity and more details after next of kin has been notified.

ShotSpotter is a device that can hear gunshots and notify authorities where a gun was fired.

