Report: ‘Siesta Key’ cast members receive death threats linked to shark dragging video

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Cast members of the MTV reality show “Siesta Key” say they’ve been getting death threats after a horrific shark dragging video went viral. The video shows 3 men laughing while dragging a shark to its death.

The Siesta Key reality show follows the lives of a group of young adults who live in the Sarasota area. The show got a lot of negative publicity after activists connected one of the show’s stars to men in the infamous shark dragging video. The show’s premiere party was cancelled because of the video.

Now, cast members are speaking out, saying they’ve received threats because of the video.

Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras, age 22, told People magazine that a friend sent him the video and he was disgusted by it.

“I was absolutely horrified,” he told the magazine.

Kompothecras said shortly after he was sent the shark dragging video, he discovered he had been linked on social media to Michael Wenzel, who allegedly appears in the video with two other men.

Kompothecras said he began receiving hate messages and death threats on his social media accounts.

“I got some horrific comments,” says Kompothecras. “My mom took it the hardest. She sobbed for three days in a row because she was scared for me. I couldn’t even go outside to walk my dog. It’s been hectic and scary,” he told People.

Another cast member told the magazine that he also received death threats (read more here).

Kompothecras said that he fishes in Sarasota and would never do something like what is shown in the video.

But, he did tell People that he removed a video from his Instagram account that ‘depicted a man shooting a gun at a shark in the water.” He told the magazine he was embarrassed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is still investigating the shark dragging video and other social media posts. Activists are outraged that arrests have not been made and created a petition calling for arrests and jail time for those involved. As of 11 a.m. on Thursday August 3, 173,504 people have signed the petition.

A new photo recently surfaced that shows one of the men in the video. The new photo depicts one of the ringleaders in the shark dragging video holding a spotted eagle ray on a dock. When it was posted on social media, the man wrote “#GetTheHarpoon” and “#PrimeMakoBait.”

A Facebook page called Boycott Siesta Key on MTV has many posts denouncing the video and reality show.

Florida Governor Rick Scott sent a letter to the FWC saying he wants to make sure the state’s fishing regulations and statutes strictly prohibit “such inhumane acts.”

Related: