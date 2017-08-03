Body of Gulfport woman, 88, washes up on beach

By Published:

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of an 88-year-old Gulfport woman washed up on the beach Thursday morning, police said.

At 10:05 am, Gulfport police responded to reports of a drowning at the Gulfport Beach on the 5500 block of Shore Blvd S and found an unresponsive body floating at the edge of the water.

Paramedics recovered the body, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Her identity has not been released at this time, but police say she is an 88-year-old white female who resides in Gulfport.

Investigators say she likely drowned and no foul play is suspected at this time. It’s unknown if any medical condition contributed to her drowning.

No further details have been released.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s