Body of Gulfport woman, 88, washes up on beach

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The body of an 88-year-old Gulfport woman washed up on the beach Thursday morning, police said.

At 10:05 am, Gulfport police responded to reports of a drowning at the Gulfport Beach on the 5500 block of Shore Blvd S and found an unresponsive body floating at the edge of the water.

Paramedics recovered the body, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Her identity has not been released at this time, but police say she is an 88-year-old white female who resides in Gulfport.

Investigators say she likely drowned and no foul play is suspected at this time. It’s unknown if any medical condition contributed to her drowning.

No further details have been released.

