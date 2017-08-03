Plan being considered to demolish portion of I-275, replace with boulevard

Jenn Holloway By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A plan is being considered to demolish portion of Interstate 275 and replace it with a pedestrian-friendly boulevard.

Josh Frank is the man behind the project. To him, it’s all about efficiency.

“You can have a train or a bus or autonomous vehicle in this center corridor in the median. In addition to that, there are six lanes of vehicular traffic,” he explained of the project.

His plans also include interior bike lanes.

To do all this, Frank said the cause of the congestion on I-275, the Downtown Interchange, would have to go.

