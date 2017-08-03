Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies searching for missing, elderly Dunedin man

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a missing elderly man in Dunedin.

According to deputies, Michael Mccuster, 69, was last seen leaving his home on Howell Court on Thursday.

Mccuster told family members he was leaving and made statements about harming himself. Family said he suffers from medical conditions and the early onset of dementia.

Mccuster is described as 6’3”, approximately 150 pounds, with blue eyes and short gray hair with a receding hair line.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green sweat and brown loafers.

He was last seen driving a bronze, four-door Saturn Auro with Florida tag #169MSN.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

