Mulberry pilot calls Speed Busters about fast drivers on Old Highway 37

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed Busters is back and WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey is in Polk County this time. A Mulberry man reached out to Leslee after feeling frustrated seeing drivers speeding on Old Highway 37 in Polk County.

Leslee and Dale Faux have something in common. They both enjoy catching speeders on camera. Dale installed a camera near his street to catch the offending drivers. Not only do they speed, but he’s captured trucks using this street as cut through and it’s a “No Thru Trucks” road.

Dale has been emailing the powers that be for years in an attempt to slow drivers down near his house along Old Highway 37 and Lemon Street. He also says drivers add to the danger by illegally crossing the double yellow line to pass vehicles.

Dale is a private pilot and loves speed. He just doesn’t like it outside of the sky.

“It’s dangerous when you have children and elderly mixed in, when you have high speed traffic. And yeah, I like speed, when it’s under the right circumstances.”

During Leslee’s first time using the WFLA Speed Buster gun, she captured a driver going 58 mph in the 45-mph zone. Leslee continued to catch speeders very quickly. The highest speed was at 66 mph.

Dale understands that Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies cannot patrol Old Highway 37 all the time, but he would like to see some sort of regular enforcement, even if it’s just on a monthly basis. And he believes that ticketing speeders will make a difference, versus just handing out warnings.

“Be aggressive writing the tickets, and the problem would solve itself eventually,” Dale says.

Leslee took Dale’s concerns to Polk County Sheriff representative Carrie Horstman who promised to bring up this issue at their next meeting. And Leslee will be following up with her.

