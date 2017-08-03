Manatee County EMS on scene of serious accident in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County EMS is on scene of a serious accident Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at Moccasin Wallow Road and 115th Avenue East.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash between two vehicles.

Two people were airlifted to Bayfront Hospital. and another was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

