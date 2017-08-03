Manatee County EMS on scene of serious accident in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County EMS is on scene of a serious accident Thursday evening.
The accident occurred at Moccasin Wallow Road and 115th Avenue East.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash between two vehicles.
Two people were airlifted to Bayfront Hospital. and another was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Florida women trash Chick-fil-A during argument over order
- New photo emerges of possible abuse by one of the men in shark dragging video
- More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers
- ‘Sugardaddy’ seeking ‘sugarbaby’ banned from Florida beach
- Help solve a mermaid mystery in the Gulf
- You can now work for Disney from home
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.