Man shot, killed in front of Manatee County business

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 7400 block of North Tamiami Trail at 1:40 p.m.

Deputies found a man dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

Witnesses gave the description of a subject and deputies began to search the area.

Deputies were able to track the suspect and he was taken into custody.

