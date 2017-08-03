Man shot, killed in front of Manatee County business

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 7400 block of North Tamiami Trail at 1:40 p.m.

Deputies found a man dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business.

Witnesses gave the description of a subject and deputies began to search the area.

Deputies were able to track the suspect and he was taken into custody.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters