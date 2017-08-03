Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at jail

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WFLA/NBC) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a Phoenix jail.

Authorities said the first incident happened early Tuesday on the west side of the jail.

Someone in a white vehicle throws a fiery object that bursts into flames when it hits a handicap ramp leading in to the jail.

The second incident took place later Tuesday.

The same vehicle throws a Molotov cocktail onto the sidewalk.

The Maricopa County Sheriff said Michael Arreola, 27, was arrested.

The sheriff said he considers Arreola’s actions attacks on sheriff’s office personnel, as well as others in the jail and people in the area.

No one was injured in the incident.

