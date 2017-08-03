Macaw stolen from home in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A macaw was stolen from a home on Columbia Drive on Tuesday.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, a man named James Williams, who is between 40 and 50 years old, entered the victim’s residence through the front gate.

While inside, Williams took the blue and gold macaw from the cage and fled.

The suspect fled in a gold Chevrolet Suburban.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 1-800-2488.

