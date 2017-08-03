Is this money yours? Polk Co. releases list of unclaimed checks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you have money waiting for you?
The Polk County Clerk of Courts has released a list of unclaimed funds.
There are 51 unclaimed checks for $100 or more on the list this year.
Anyone who has unclaimed funds must contact the Clerk & Comptroller before September 1st or be forfeited.
Funds can be claimed by contacting Sherry Watkins at (863) 534-4491.
View the Unclaimed Funds list here.
