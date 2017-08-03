How to watch the Total Solar Eclipse on August 21 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mark your calendars! On Monday, August 21, 2017 day will turn to night for 12 U.S. states thanks to one of nature’s most incredible sights – a total solar eclipse.

A total eclipse occurs when the path of the Moon, Earth’s only natural satellite, completely blocks the Sun.

This full eclipse will be visible along a path of totality which begins near Salem, Oregon and ends over Charleston, SC. Cities like Idaho Falls, ID, Jefferson City, MO, and Nashville, TN are expecting an influx of visitors positioning themselves in the path of totality.

Total darkness for these cities will range from one to three minutes. Total solar eclipses usually occur every 12 to 18 months.

Cities and communities outside of the path of totality, including all cities in the state of Florida, will experience a partial solar eclipse. Floridian’s will notice 80-90% of the Sun will be cover by the Moon.

Here is a timeline for the August 21 Solar Eclipse as viewed from Tampa Bay:

1:18 PM – The eclipse begins. The sun’s rays will become obstructed by the Moon as it passes by.

2:50 PM – The moment of maximum eclipse. At this point, 80% of the sun will be covered by the Moon.

4:14 PM – The eclipse comes to an end.

As Americans view the eclipse on Monday, it is highly recommended that proper safety precautions are taken. Even during a total solar eclipse, it is not recommended that people look directly at the sun.

The only safe way to look directly at the partially eclipsed sun is through a filter. You can obtain a pair of eclipse glasses. These specialized shades are equipped with the proper filters to minimize ultraviolet, visible and infrared light.