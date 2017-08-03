Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

Detectives say at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Travis Crouch, age 21, had a verbal argument with his mother. During the argument, Crouch made statements threatening to harm himself. Crouch left on foot and has not returned.

Travis Crouch is 6′ tall, weighs 210 lbs., and has short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

