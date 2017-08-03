Hillsborough ‘Yellow Dot Program’ gives injured drivers a voice, first responders critical information

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials and Fire Rescue first responders celebrated the launch of the Yellow Dot Program on Thursday.
The Yellow Dot Program is a critical tool that gives drivers a voice when they are seriously injured following a traffic crash and alerts first responders to valuable health care information located in your glove compartment.
The information can potentially save lives by helping first reponsders:
- Identity who you are
- Determine if you have a pre-existing medical condition that may inhibit you from communicating
- Ensure that your current medications and pre-existing medical conditions are considered during decisions made about your treatment
Residents can pick up a Yellow Dot sticker and medical information from any Hillsborough County fire station or library.
For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/YellowDot or contact Hillsborough County Fire Rescue at 813-272-6600.
