Hillsborough ‘Yellow Dot Program’ gives injured drivers a voice, first responders critical information

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials and Fire Rescue first responders celebrated the launch of the Yellow Dot Program on Thursday.

The Yellow Dot Program is a critical tool that gives drivers a voice when they are seriously injured following a traffic crash and alerts first responders to valuable health care information located in your glove compartment.

The information can potentially save lives by helping first reponsders:

  • Identity who you are
  • Determine if you have a pre-existing medical condition that may inhibit you from communicating
  • Ensure that your current medications and pre-existing medical conditions are considered during decisions made about your treatment

Residents can pick up a Yellow Dot sticker and medical information from any Hillsborough County fire station or library.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/YellowDot or contact Hillsborough County Fire Rescue at 813-272-6600.

