Gator tries to get inside Lakewood Ranch home

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – With all the rain in the Tampa Bay area this week, even the alligators are looking for a place to dry out.
A woman in Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County had a gator come to her front door and try to get inside.
Tina Neuzil said she and her dog noticed the gator at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They watched it safely through the glass as her husband shot the video.
More rain is expected Thursday afternoon and evening across the area – wfla.com/2015/06/24/storm-team-8-forecast/
CLICK HERE: TO DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 8 ‘WEATHER MAX’ APP FOR YOUR PHONE
CLICK HERE: TRACK THE STORMS WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR
Make sure to download the popular, free News Channel 8 WeatherMax App on your smartphone for real-time conditions, forecasts, radar tracking, alerts, and more.