Florida man threatens to stick Home Depot employee with needle

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man told a Home Depot employee he has AIDS and threatened to “stick” him with a hypodermic needle as he was being questioned about shoplifting items from the store.
WKMG reports a security officer in the Orlando store spotted 47-year-old Dennis Hamlett taking two Bosch grinders from their boxes and placing them in his pants Tuesday afternoon. When Hamlett left the store, a loss prevention officer approached him and told him to give the merchandise back.
An Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report says Hamlett refused, adding he didn’t steal anything. Hamlett then brandished a needle and threatened the employee.
The employee called 911 while Hamlett ran.
Deputies found him nearby and arrested him on petit theft and armed robbery charges. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Gator tries to get inside Lakewood Ranch home
- Travel company sends you on surprise vacation for the weekend
- You can now work for Disney from home
- VIDEO: Help name panda cub born at Tokyo zoo
- PHOTOS: Teen finds dead fish in seat of car
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.