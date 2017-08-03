Florida inmate injures deputy after flipping him over shoulder

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Florida inmate is facing more charges after he allegedly flipped a detention deputy over his shoulder, sending the deputy to the hospital.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Broxton was uncooperative while inmates were being given new uniforms.

The deputy tried to handcuff Broxton.

Broxton began to struggle and allegedly flipped the deputy over his shoulder. The deputy’s head struck the concrete floor.

Other officers restrained Broxton.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. He is now recovering at home.

Broxton now faces charges of felony battery of a correctional officer and resisting an officer with violence.

