Family-run marijuana grow operation busted in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family was arrested for operating marijuana grow houses in three different locations.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a Street Crimes Unit served four search warrants in reference to the operation at 8912 Westbay Blvd, 5914 Birchwood Dr, 13716 Old Farm Dr and 8222 Drycreek Drive.

Three of the locations were converted to solely grow marijuana.

TECO responded and found an illegal electric connection providing unmetered electricity to all three residences.

The combined electricity theft totaled $21,402.70.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives recovered a semi-automatic firearm and 270 marijuana plants with a total weight of 539 pounds.

The marijuana had a street value of $1,079,280.

The operation was run by a mother, father and son.

Ramon Fernandez-Fernandez, Maritza Rodon and Ariel Fernandez were arrested.

The sheriff’s office said this is the 37th indoor marijuana grow operation eradicated in 2017.

