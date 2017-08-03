Elderly victim whose trike was stolen gets new wheels in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – When a man stole Richard Griffin’s trike outside of a St. Petersburg CVS store in July, the thief stole more than a possession. He stole Griffin’s freedom.
At 94-years old, the trike was his only means of getting anywhere.
“I was a prisoner in my own home. Can’t walk too far,” said Griffin. “And if I don’t have a friend to bring me to the groceries… I’m a dead duck.”
The theft happened on July 18 at the store located at 4260 6th Street South in St. Petersburg. Surveillance cameras captured the theft, but the images are grainy and haven’t led detectives to the man responsible.
While tips may not have been flooding into the police department, donations have. Many News Channel 8 viewers saw the story, others read about the theft on social media.
Suncoast Law Enforcement Charities started collecting those donations on July 27 and by August 2, it had received 43 checks totaling $2,445 dollars.
Attorney Kevin Hayslett was also instrumental in acquiring the trike.
“We were watching this and instantly said, ‘we’ve got to help this gentleman out,'” said Hayslett. “This is one of those situations where you have a lot of people who care about you [Griffin], and in this case, I think this is a good testament to Pinellas County.”
Thursday, the department presented Griffin with a new motorized trike, along with registration and a lock.
Griffin’s daughter, Betty Battle, recalls the phone call she received from her father when he realized the trike was gone. This is the second time Griffin had his means of transportation stolen. Battle said this time the crime was not going to go unreported.
“Then I called the police and I felt like, you know, the feeling that he gets, it’s just like he just gets so hurt he wants to crawl into a hole,” said Battle, who says the last couple of years have been tough on her dad since losing her mother. She believes the donated trike has given her dad faith.
“He’s gotten such faith in the community because he’s been living alone without mom for two years… We lost mom, and just to know that people care.”
St. Petersburg Police are still hunting for the thief who stole Griffin’s original trike.
Follow Chip Osowski on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Florida women trash Chick-fil-A during argument over order
- New photo emerges of possible abuse by one of the men in shark dragging video
- More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers
- ‘Sugardaddy’ seeking ‘sugarbaby’ banned from Florida beach
- Help solve a mermaid mystery in the Gulf
- You can now work for Disney from home
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.