Death of Snooty the manatee being investigated by private, state, federal agencies

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The death of Snooty, a manatee at the South Florida Museum, is attracting the attention of government agencies from Florida to Washington.

The museum is investigating the accidental drowning with a review planned by the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership.

The partnership is made up of private, state and federal agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which licenses manatee exhibits.

“We want justice for Snooty and we want it now,” said Denise Anderson.

The drowning has also grabbed the attention of the non-profit group Florida Voices of Animals.

“Snooty’s death by drowning is a direct result of the negligence with the South Florida Museum,” said Anderson, who is part of the group. “And we want the people that caused that negligence to be removed starting with the CEO and COO.”

They plan to hold a protest outside the museum at 1:00 p.m. Saturday to ask for the firing of those top officials.

They’ve been busy making signs.

The museum issued a statement that says, in part: “The animal rights group that says it plans to protest at the Museum on Saturday is not honoring Snooty or the significance of his life as an ambassador for his species. Snooty touched the lives of our staff, guests and the public for more than 68 years, as well as the lives of 33 rehabilitated manatees at the Museum and countless other manatees positively impacted by the awareness he raised for the species – and for that we are grateful.”

