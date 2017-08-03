Cops: Lutz parents found passed out in running car with crying baby in back seat

By Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Lutz parents are facing child abuse charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a crying baby in the back seat, according to an affidavit.

Police responded to a 911 call from the 600 block of 79th Terrace N in St. Petersburg and found Kyle Barrett, 30, and Natasha Barrett, 39, unconscious and could not wake them up.

Responding officers observed a crying baby in the back seat and said the car was in reverse, the engine was left running and the air conditioning was turned off. Only the driver’s side’s window was open.

Witnesses told deputies the couple had been sniffing drugs before they fell unconscious. They said the baby, whose exact age was not released, was crying and had not been attended to for some time.

The Barretts eventually woke up and were transported to a nearby hospital to be medically evaluated as police contacted child protective services.

Both parents face a child abuse charge and a $5,000 bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s