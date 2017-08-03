Cops: Lutz parents found passed out in running car with crying baby in back seat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Lutz parents are facing child abuse charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a crying baby in the back seat, according to an affidavit.

Police responded to a 911 call from the 600 block of 79th Terrace N in St. Petersburg and found Kyle Barrett, 30, and Natasha Barrett, 39, unconscious and could not wake them up.

Responding officers observed a crying baby in the back seat and said the car was in reverse, the engine was left running and the air conditioning was turned off. Only the driver’s side’s window was open.

Witnesses told deputies the couple had been sniffing drugs before they fell unconscious. They said the baby, whose exact age was not released, was crying and had not been attended to for some time.

The Barretts eventually woke up and were transported to a nearby hospital to be medically evaluated as police contacted child protective services.

Both parents face a child abuse charge and a $5,000 bond.

