Cocoa Beach Pier roof partially collapses, 3 injured by debris

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Severe weather has damaged the Cocoa Beach Pier, officials said.
Officials said a roof was peeled back and three people were injured from flying debris.
Crews said they recieved a severe weather alert, but never expected to see the damage when they arrived.
No one was transported to the hospital.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Florida women trash Chick-fil-A during argument over order
- New photo emerges of possible abuse by one of the men in shark dragging video
- More than 63,000 signatures on petition calling for arrest of shark draggers
- ‘Sugardaddy’ seeking ‘sugarbaby’ banned from Florida beach
- Help solve a mermaid mystery in the Gulf
- You can now work for Disney from home
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories