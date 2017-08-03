Cocoa Beach Pier roof partially collapses, 3 injured by debris

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Severe weather has damaged the Cocoa Beach Pier, officials said.

Officials said a roof was peeled back and three people were injured from flying debris.

Crews said they recieved a severe weather alert, but never expected to see the damage when they arrived.

No one was transported to the hospital.

