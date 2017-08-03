Chilling 911 call made moments after Pasco County woman is murdered in her home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The call lasts just over six minutes. On the night 42-year-old Denise Cook was murdered in her home, an 85-year-old woman living with her called 911 to report the crime.

“I was just was woke up by the other person that lives here and he says he just killed the other lady that lives here with me,” the unidentified woman tells the 911 operator.

The operator asks if the caller is safe and if the killer is still in the home.

Incredibly, he is.

The operator asks the caller if she knows why Cook was killed.

“He’s been stressed out. He has like bipolar. You want to talk to him?” says the caller.

At first, the 911 operator declines to speak to the man. The operator asks more questions, calmly telling the caller to remain safe and advise him if the situation changes. The 911 operator also assures the caller that help is on the way.

Then, the caller hands the phone to the man who has just informed her that he killed Cook.

The 911 operator asks, “what’s going on there?”

The male voice responds, “I killed the girl because she’s been a cheat. She’s nothing but a cheating **** and everything else. I just had it. She does drugs and everything else and I just flipped out tonight and I ended up killing her. I don’t know if she’s dead or not. She’s laying on the bed, blood all over her and everything else.”

Seconds later, Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrive.

They arrested 71-year-old Warren Birckbeck. Birckbeck has been convicted of murder twice before. He is in Florida on parole from New Hampshire.

Thursday, Birckbeck made his first appearance in front of a Pasco County judge who ordered him to be held without bond.

