Bicyclist killed in Citrus Co. crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was fatally struck in a collision overnight Thursday in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 2:48 am, Josephine Van Loan, 18, of Homosassa was driving a Cadillac Deville north on US-19.  When she got to the intersection of Long Lake Avenue, she crossed into the path of an oncoming bike being ridden by 23-year-old George A. Sanchez, causing a crash.

Sanchez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Loan was not injured, according to an incident report.  The accident was not alcohol-related.

No further details were released.

