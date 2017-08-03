Bicyclist killed in Citrus Co. crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was fatally struck in a collision overnight Thursday in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say around 2:48 am, Josephine Van Loan, 18, of Homosassa was driving a Cadillac Deville north on US-19. When she got to the intersection of Long Lake Avenue, she crossed into the path of an oncoming bike being ridden by 23-year-old George A. Sanchez, causing a crash.
Sanchez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Van Loan was not injured, according to an incident report. The accident was not alcohol-related.
No further details were released.
