Better Call Behnken: Dealership refunds van after our investigation into odometer rollback fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The day after Holly and Tom Ferrare bought their 2008 Dodge Caravan, this happened:

“We turned it on, and nothing. Nothing cranked; no light. Absolutely nothing,” the couple tells News Channel 8.

So when the Ferrares watched our Better Call Behnken investigation into odometer fraud, their ears perked up.

They decided to do some digging, checked state records and discovered the van they bought at 109,000, as the odometer shows, had at least 162,000 miles.

“I think it’s really sad that people would do that to other people,” Ferrare said.

A vehicle information check revealed the title—with 162,000 miles—was issued on June 15, a month before Tampa’s Bruno Auto Sales advertised it for sale on Craigslist.

The couple said the saleswoman insisted on $3,000 in cash and assured them the van was safe.

“She said, ‘It is absolutely fine to drive’ She said, ‘You’re not going to have any problems.'”

I took their big problem to the dealership.

Holly and Tom insist the woman we saw at Bruno Auto Sales was the only person they had dealt with, but the woman told us she is only there to clean for the owner.

But when we left, the woman in question called the Ferrare family and offered them another deal. She took back the van and refunded their money.

Meanwhile, the family has filed a complaint with State Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

