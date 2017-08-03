Arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects in connection with shooting of 2 teens in Avon Park

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Arrest warrants are out for two suspects in connection with the July 19 shooting of two 16-year-olds in Avon Park, the Highlands Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies say the public should be on the lookout for Roderick Lewis Milner, 29, Andrew Bernard Richardson, 30, both of Avon Park.

Milner is wanted for homicide, attempted homicide, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Richardson is being sought for homicide and attempted homicide. Deputies say both men have ties to Tampa and Arcadia.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at The Palms at Lake Tulane off Hal McRae Boulevard at 9:41 pm July 19 and found Ivan Joel Garcia and Keshawn Bryant Souvenir lying on the ground near a dumpster and an overturned couch.

Souvenir had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. Garcia, who was shot in the face, was airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition. He remains in the hospital, but information regarding his current condition was not been disclosed.

Both boys were visiting friends when the incident occurred, according to detectives.

Authorities later reported Milner came to Florida Hospital-Wauchula with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives believe his injury is related to this incident, and that he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Milner is described as a 6’0″ tall black male who weighs approximately 190 pounds, while Richards is described as a 5’11” black male who weighs approximately 195 pounds. Deputies say Richardson “has a previous neck injury and is readily identifiable as a result of the injury and the resulting posture.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left through Heartland Crimestoppers at http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or 1-800-226-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

‘

Deputies investigate shooting in Avon Park View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Highlands County Sheriff's Office photo Highlands County Sheriff's Office photo Photo courtesy Highland County Sheriff's Office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES