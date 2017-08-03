Amalie Arena 3rd in the nation on magazine’s list of top arenas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amalie Arena is third in the nation on a list of top arenas.
Pollstar Magazine looked at worldwide ticket sales for the first half of 2017.
Amalie Arena came in third in the U.S. and 15th worldwide.
In just the first six months of the year, the arena hosted five sold-out concerts including Paul McCartney and Rod Stewart.
