Alfred Angelo orders not delivered to brides will remain unfilled

(WFLA) – Bankrupt retailer Alfred Angelo is delivering bad news to some brides.

If you don’t have your dress yet, you won’t be getting it from Alfred Angelo.

The retailer says in a statement on its website “any order that has not been fully delivered to a customer, shall have to remain unfilled.”

Anyone owed a dress or money should file a claim by clicking here.

