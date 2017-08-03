8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 3-6

1. Rock the Park (Thursday)

Three fantastic bands will be “rocking the park” at Curtis Hixon waterfront park. Get the details

2. MetroCon (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

See all your favorite Anime stars right here in Tampa Bay. Get the details

2. Tax-Free Weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Get all your back to school needs this weekend while state sales tax is waived on school supplies, clothing and computers. Get the details

4. Bolts Brew Fest (Saturday)

Sample your way around Amalie Arena, trying over 100 craft beer varieties from more than 50 local and national breweries. Get the details

5. Battle of AzkaBANK (Saturday)

Skaters will battle it out in the Harry Potter themed roller derby. Get the details

6. Back to School Family Fun Day (Saturday)

A carnival event to help prepare you and your kiddos for back to school. Get the details

7. Great Brain Wash (Saturday)

Run for charity in this 5K foam pit with slip-n-slides and numerous water obstacles. Get the details

8. Special guest throws first pitch at Rays game (Sunday)

WFLA News Channel 8’s Annie Sabo will be throwing out the first pitch at the Rays game. Get the details

