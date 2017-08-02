You can now work for Disney from home

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve wanted to work for Disney without even having to leave your couch — here’s your chance.
The Disney Store is hiring part-time, work-from-home guest services representatives or “cast members.”
According to WESH, positions are available for residents of Florida, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Job responsibilities include answering calls and emails, calling guests and sending issues to the appropriate supervisor.
“The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience,” the job postings said.
The job posting said applicants preferably should have previous customer service or retail experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.
You can apply on Disney’s career page here.
