WATCH: Firefighters, beachgoers team up to help stranded manatees in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Fire and Rescue crew worked together with beachgoers Wednesday afternoon to help a group of manatees that were stranded on the beach.

About seven manatees were originally beached, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue, but only three were still stranded by the time the crew showed up to help.

The group worked slowly to help get all of them safely back into the water in front of the Palm Pavillion.

Rescuers believe the manatees may have been pushed onto the shore from the shallow water due to high winds and waves that moved through around 3 p.m.

News Channel 8 spoke with officials from FWC who say the group did the right thing by helping the manatees.

Young and old alike teamed up to try to help the manatees on #ClearwaterBeach. pic.twitter.com/b02RYjKGn4 — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 2, 2017

