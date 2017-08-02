WATCH: Firefighters, beachgoers team up to help stranded manatees in Clearwater

By Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Fire and Rescue crew worked together with beachgoers Wednesday afternoon to help a group of manatees that were stranded on the beach.

About seven manatees were originally beached, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue, but only three were still stranded by the time the crew showed up to help.

The group worked slowly to help get all of them safely back into the water in front of the Palm Pavillion.

Rescuers believe the manatees may have been pushed onto the shore from the shallow water due to high winds and waves that moved through around 3 p.m.

News Channel 8 spoke with officials from FWC who say the group did the right thing by helping the manatees.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s