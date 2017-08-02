Video: Southwest Florida Airport worker hit by lightning, thrown by jolt

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) – A 21-year-old Fort Myers airport worker was struck by lightning on the tarmac and it was caught on camera.

You can see the bolt strike the tail of a Sun Country Airlines plane last month and that’s when Austin Dunn walked underneath the nose of the aircraft. The lightning hit and he got thrown backward from the jolt.

The video was just released by Southwest Florida International Airport.

Dunn suffered third-degree burns all over his body.

His family said the sudden news of the accident caught them all by surprise.

“My dad called and he said, your brother was electrocuted. And he’s at Lee Memorial and all I asked was, ‘Is he alive?'” said Autumn Dunn. “Once we knew he was alive, it was a relief but it was definitely the most-scariest thing, you don’t expect it. You don’t expect it.”

He was released from the hospital on Tuesday nearly two weeks after the near-death experience.

Airport officials said lightning warning systems were activated at the time Dunn was hit.

He was employed by a company called Navstar — it’s a subcontractor for under-wing handling.

