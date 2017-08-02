VIDEO: Investigators looking into dark, smelly water at Niagara Falls

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WFLA) — Environmental investigators are looking into what caused a black and smelly discharge at Niagara Falls over the weekend.

Photos taken from above by Rainbow Air, Inc. show something dark spreading in the water near tourist boats on Saturday in New York.

The dark and smelly water was apparently the result of sewage discharge which was part of planned maintenance at the wastewater treatment plant nearby.

Most of the sludge had disappeared by Sunday, but the mayor of Niagara Falls said the timing was awful because they are in peak tourist season.

State investigators are now looking into the discharge, and whether or not it was legal and safe.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s