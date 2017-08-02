VIDEO: Investigators looking into dark, smelly water at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WFLA) — Environmental investigators are looking into what caused a black and smelly discharge at Niagara Falls over the weekend.

Photos taken from above by Rainbow Air, Inc. show something dark spreading in the water near tourist boats on Saturday in New York.

The dark and smelly water was apparently the result of sewage discharge which was part of planned maintenance at the wastewater treatment plant nearby.

Most of the sludge had disappeared by Sunday, but the mayor of Niagara Falls said the timing was awful because they are in peak tourist season.

State investigators are now looking into the discharge, and whether or not it was legal and safe.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES