VIDEO: Help name panda cub born at Tokyo zoo

By Published:

TOKYO, Japan (WFLA) — The latest video of the much-loved popular giant panda cub born at Ueno Zoo was released Wednesday.

According to NBC News, 50 days after its birth, the baby weighed 5.1 pounds, gaining 1.5 in the last ten days. It grew to 1.33 feet in length.

The cub can now fully open both eyes. Its fur has also grown.

The baby panda sometimes crawls away from its mother, Shin Shin.

A zoo keeper shared how Shin Shin was nurturing the cub by licking and feeding it as well as teaching it how to go to the bathroom.

The public has until August 10 to suggest names for the cub. Suggest a name here. 

The name will be announced in late September when the panda turns 100 days old.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s