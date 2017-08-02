VIDEO: Help name panda cub born at Tokyo zoo

TOKYO, Japan (WFLA) — The latest video of the much-loved popular giant panda cub born at Ueno Zoo was released Wednesday.
According to NBC News, 50 days after its birth, the baby weighed 5.1 pounds, gaining 1.5 in the last ten days. It grew to 1.33 feet in length.
The cub can now fully open both eyes. Its fur has also grown.
The baby panda sometimes crawls away from its mother, Shin Shin.
A zoo keeper shared how Shin Shin was nurturing the cub by licking and feeding it as well as teaching it how to go to the bathroom.
The public has until August 10 to suggest names for the cub. Suggest a name here.
The name will be announced in late September when the panda turns 100 days old.
