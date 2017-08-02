VIDEO: Camera gets up close and personal with Great White Shark

MASSACHUSETTS (WFLA) — A scientist’s GoPro got an extremely close look at a Great White Shark on a recent research trip off the coast of Massachusetts.
Shortly after Greg Skomal put his GoPro underwater last Sunday, a Great White Shark is seen swimming by.
The shark then circles back around, swims straight at the camera and opens its mouth to try and bite it.
The camera even captured a shot of the inside of the shark’s mouth.
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries posted the video to Facebook with the hashtag, “Chomp,” and joked that the camera was just fine.
