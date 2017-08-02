Victims disfigured by fake liposuction doctors could likely seek legal recourse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When patients came to Orozco Medical Center in Town N’ Country for liposuction procedures, they thought they’d leave looking better than ever.

Instead, they spent days caring for horrible wounds and months dealing with scars.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Claudia Orozco and Marlon Barcelo for practicing without a license.

“Looking at the criminal charges, there does appear to be some civil liability here,” said attorney Dawn Myers.

Myers thinks the victims could seek legal recourse after the surgeries went awry. They could claim battery or negligence in civil court.

“Certainly that would open the door for them to seek damages in the civil arena,” Myers said.

There’s also another way for the victims to get help paying for past and current medical bills associated with the botched procedures, as well as pain and suffering. “If the people are found guilty in criminal court, the victim will be able to request restitution,” Myers said.

The State Department of Health fined the business but wouldn’t release the details of the fine.

Claudia Orozco remains a licensed Electrologist and Acupuncturist, according to the state.

