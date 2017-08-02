Trump signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
Two White House officials said that the president signed the bill Wednesday morning.
The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support.
Moscow responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the official statement.
