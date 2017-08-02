Travel company sends you on surprise vacation for the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you haven’t had enough summer vacation fun yet, look no further for your next adventure.
If you can bear the suspense of someone else planning your weekend away — without knowing the destination until you’re actually setting off — this vacation plan is for you!
Pack Up + Go is a travel company that creates surprise vacations for a three-day weekend trip around the United States.
First, you decide if you want to travel by car for $450 or by plane for $650. Then, you choose your dates and go!
The only catch is actually in your favor. You’ll have to fill out a quick survey to explain your interests and let the company know about places you’ve already been. So, rest assured no accidental repeat vacations will happen.
The company picks a destination, tells you what to pack, books all your travel and suggests day-by-day activities for you.
You won’t know where you’re going until you open up a sealed envelope during departure that reveals the destination. Unless you can’t resist the temptation to peek and find out sooner.
This is perfect for those who love traveling but loathe the planning process. What could be a better surprise?
