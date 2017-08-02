Target 8 helps resolve 8-week stinking garbage stalemate over dog drama in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — For eight weeks Joann Antone’s garbage baked beneath a blazing summer sun.

The stinking stand-off between Ms. Antone and garbage collection company Waste Connections of Florida was at a stalemate, until Tuesday.

“If it weren’t for you, this would never have been taken care of, ever,” Ms. Antone told 8 On Your Side.

What we did was call Waste Connections, and stopped by the company’s office in New Port Richey. We wanted to know why Joann Antone was not getting the garbage service for which her invoice shows she paid up for through the end of September.

“Right after you went to their office, they came over to my house and picked up the garbage,” explained Ms. Antone. “I was absolutely ecstatic and I thank you so much for what you did.”

Ms. Antone left the garbage right where it was, insisting she paid to have it removed and it would stay right there until Waste Connections did its job and picked it up.

Waste Connections stopped the service in June because it claims a dog harassed and threatened its crew. The company twice complained to Pasco County Animal Control that a pit bull at Ms. Antone’s property prevented workers from doing their jobs.

Ms. Antone assured the company she had no pit bull. Waste Connections wouldn’t bite.

And on our first meeting, neither did Jolly, Joann Antone’s supposed pit bull, but in reality a 30-pound terrier mix.

Waste Connections told me it was crediting Ms. Antone’s account for missed pickups. She had no idea.

“No contact from anybody, they just showed up and it was the magic that you did,” she said.

Joann isn’t sure at this point if the company still wants her as a customer, nor is she sure she wants to keep them. What she does know is the stinking garbage is finally gone.

“And I do appreciate everything you’ve done,” she said. “8 On Your Side is like the bomb.”

If you have a problem that you think should be investigated call our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808. Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com

