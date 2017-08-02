Tampa police searching for goggle-wearing bank robber

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a man who robbed a bank wearing goggles and a mask on Wednesday.

Police said the man robbed the TD Bank at 5201 N Lois Ave. at 4:14 p.m.

The man concealed his identity by wearing a hoodie, goggles and a mask.

He brandished a handgun and demanded money.

No shots were fired.

He was seen fleeing from the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The robber is described as being roughly 6’4”, wearing a green camouflage jacket with a hoodie, a white mask and glasses or goggles.

Anyone with information could call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES