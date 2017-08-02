Tampa man arrested for throwing metal pipe at man in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested in Dade City Tuesday night after deputies say he threw a pipe at another man.
Deputies were called to Marion Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a verbal disturbance.
Once on-scene, deputies found a victim who claimed 33-year-old Keith Lynn Allison Jr. threw a three-foot metal pipe at him. The victim had a laceration on his side where he said the pipe hit him.
A witness at the scene claimed Allison threw the pipe during an argument.
Allison was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon because deputies say the pipe could have seriously injured or killed the victim if it hit him in the head.
