St. Pete woman working to get health back 2 years after massive stroke

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two years after suffering a massive stroke, a St. Petersburg woman is getting her health back with some help from trainers at St. Pete Boot Camp.

Karla Wilson had a stroke on June 4, 2015, and was in the hospital for a month. She couldn’t walk or talk and was eventually sent home in a wheelchair.

Since that day, she’s been pushing herself and trying to get her health back. When doctors couldn’t help her anymore, she turned to trainers at St. Pete Boot Camp.

One step at a time, and with some help from trainer John Thomas with PEACE Fitness, she’s taking back her life.

“She’s an inspiration to people,” Thomas said. “This woman had a massive stroke and she’s in here on a regular basis getting it in. Can’t is not in her vocabulary at all.”

You can learn more about St. Pete Boot Camp on the organization’s Facebook page.

