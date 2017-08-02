South Carolina murder suspect believed to be in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are on the lookout for a murder suspect out of South Carolina. He’s believed to be hiding out in the Tampa Bay area. 

Marion Campbell is accused of killing a cab driver in Conway, South Carolina back in June.

Campbell also goes by “Boogolio” and “Heartless.” Many in the Tampa Bay area are on edge.

“That is pretty terrifying. Especially since there are so many Uber drivers around here. Especially being a woman. You always have to be cautious.  This person is heartless. You hear about it, but when it’s in your hometown, it is very terrifying,” said Tampa resident Barbara Pflug.

“I think it’s kind of dangerous. It’s scary. This is a family area,” said resident Matthew Peach.

“I’m very scared. I mean no one wants to die, for sure. It’s great to know you guys have knowledge about his whereabouts so we can be on the lookout,” said Darquita Monroe.

Authorities are working around the clock to bring Campbell to justice.

“Pretty much the message is ‘you can run, but you can’t hide. Your face is out there, your name is out there, they know your nicknames. Really anywhere in the country that you run, there’s a good chance that law enforcement is looking for you,'” said Steve Hegarty, Tampa police spokesman.

Police believe Campbell is armed and dangerous. If you’ve seen him or know his whereabouts, call the Tampa Police Department.

